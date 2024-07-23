Former Middlesbrough winger Albert Adomah has joined League Two side Walsall following a successful trial.

Now 36, Adomah is a veteran of the EFL and has two promotions from the Championship on his CV. He helped Middlesbrough reach the top flight in 2016, later emulating the feat with Aston Villa in 2019.

He will now ply his trade in the fourth tier for the first time in 14 years, having cut his teeth in the division with Barnet. He has penned a one-year deal, becoming Walsall’s sixth signing of the summer window.

Speaking to the Walsall website, he said: “Now that I’m officially a Saddler, I can’t wait to get started. I started off in League Two at my local club Barnet nearly 16 years ago so now I’m back in League Two where the journey started.

Albert Adomah was part of Middlesbrough's Championship promotion-winning side in 2016. Image: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

“I’ve had so many achievements in my career, getting promoted twice from the Championship with Aston Villa and Middlesbrough. Hopefully I can achieve that fate with Walsall, that’s the intention. It’s a young group, but with my experience, hopefully I can help the youngsters.”

Adomah featured in Walsall’s recent pre-season friendly clash with Villa and received a warm reception from the fans of his former club.

Walsall boss Mat Sadler said: “I’m delighted Albert has decided to commit this part of his career with us. There were some options that I had in that right wing-back spot that I was considering but then Albert came in and completely changed all of that with the way he’s gone about things, his experience, the person that he is, the way he conducts himself around the group and most importantly what he does on the grass.

