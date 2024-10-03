Former Middlesbrough and Barnsley defender Ryan Shotton has left his role as manager of non-league outfit Hanley Town.

The 35-year-old joined the club as a player in 2021, later stepping up to take the reins and begin his management career.

However, after two years at the helm, the EFL veteran has decided to step down. His assistant, Ben Chapman, has also vacated his role.

Hanley’s chairman Ron McIlreavy said: “I cannot thank Ryan and Ben enough for their efforts over the past wo-and-a-half years, keeping us in the league during their first attempt at management and breaking records for where the club finished in the league and also FA Trophy success.

“They are two fantastic men first and foremost and fantastic ambassadors for Hanley Town Football Club, I wish them both every success in whatever they do next.”

Ryan Shotton has represented Middlesbrough and Barnsley. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Shotton counts the likes of Derby County, Stoke City and Birmingham City among his former clubs, and also represented Melbourne Victory in Australia.

He has had two spells in Yorkshire, first moving to the county in 2009 when he was loaned to Barnsley by Stoke. The defender made 31 appearances for the Reds and did not return to Yorkshire again for seven years.