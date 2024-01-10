Now 39, Lita is still donning his boots and has agreed terms with Coalville after leaving Nuneaton Borough. He has been unveiled by the club alongside former FC Halifax Town stalwart Scott McManus.

A vastly experienced frontman, Lita plied his trade in the Premier League with Reading and Swansea City. He also had three spells in Yorkshire, at the Riverside, Oakwell and Hillsborough.

His spell at Barnsley was his penultimate EFL stint before he ventured into non-league football. In recent years, he has represented the likes of Chelmsford City, Hednesford Town and Ilkeston Town.

A section of Coalville’s statement read: “Leroy Lita needs no introduction being one of the most famous names playing non-league football at the moment.

“After a professional career playing for the likes of Bristol City, Reading, Middlesbrough and Swansea, he came into non-league five years ago where we have come up against him playing for Hednesford, Ilkeston and Nuneaton.

“A natural number nine, Leroy is now known for his hold-up play and aerial prowess despite not being the tallest and has always been a handful whenever playing us, underlined by the fact he scored three goals against the Ravens last year.