Former Middlesbrough, Bradford City and Rotherham United forward Charlie Wyke has been released by Wigan Athletic.

The experienced frontman’s three-year association with the Latics has been brought to an end, with his contract not being renewed this summer. He now appears set to become available as a free agent.

A product of Middlesbrough’s academy, Wyke is a well-travelled figure in the EFL and has played plenty of football in Yorkshire. He proved effective in front of goal during an 18-month stay at Bradford City, scoring 23 goals and registering 13 assists.

Wyke returned to Yorkshire in January, joining Rotherham United on loan from Wigan. The move reunited him with his former Wigan boss Leam Richardson but the campaign ended in relegation to League One for the Millers.

Charlie Wyke has been released by Wigan Athletic. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

In their retained list statement, Wigan said: “Captain Josh Magennis will leave the football club after two-and-a-half seasons of service. Tom Pearce, who has spent five years with Latics, will also move on following the end of his contract alongside Ben Amos, Stephen Humphrys, and Charlie Wyke who have been with the club since the summer of 2021.

“Latics loanees Luke Chambers, Martial Godo, Charlie Goode, Charlie Kelman, Liam Morrison, Liam Shaw, and Kell Watts have also returned to their parent clubs following the completion of the season.