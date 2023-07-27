Former Middlesbrough and Rotherham United loanee Ryan Giles is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Luton Town.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers wing-back looks set to leave Molineux on a permanent basis, with the Express & Star reporting a £5m agreement has been reached with the Hatters.

Although he has failed to make a first-team breakthrough at Wolves, Giles has gained plenty of experience out on loan. His most recent temporary spell was at Middlesbrough, where he impressed as Michael Carrick’s men surged into the Championship play-offs.

Middlesbrough were said to be keen on bringing Giles back to the Riverside, but their reported target now appears bound for Kenilworth Road.