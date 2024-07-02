Former Middlesbrough, Hull City and Aston Villa man recruited for role at Coventry City

Tom Coates
Tom Coates
Published 2nd Jul 2024
Former Hull City and Middlesbrough midfielder George Boateng has joined Coventry City as a first-team coach.

Once a tough-tackling midfielder in the Premier League, Boateng counts both the Tigers and Boro among his former clubs. He also represented the likes of Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest before hanging up his boots and moving into coaching.

He has worked within the academies of Villa and Blackburn Rovers and also acted as an assistant for the Ghana national team. The 48-year-old has now been recruited by another of his former clubs in Coventry, joining Mark Robins’ staff as a first-team coach.

Boateng has joined the Sky Blues alongside Rhys Carr, who has left a role at Wolverhampton Wanderers for the new challenge.

George Boateng counts Hull City among his former clubs. Image: Jed Leicester/Getty ImagesGeorge Boateng counts Hull City among his former clubs. Image: Jed Leicester/Getty Images
Robins said: “We are very pleased to welcome George and Rhys to Coventry City. They both impressed us during the extensive recruitment process for this important role and each bring key skills to the football department.

“Their experience and knowledge will greatly aid our work to maximise the performance and preparation of our team, both in advance of, and on matchdays, and we are excited to begin working with them.”

Coventry’s performance director Claire-Marie Roberts added: “George and Rhys were consistently the strongest candidates throughout our extensive selection process. Their respective skills will bring a new dimension to our experienced multi-disciplinary team as we work to continually enhance the development and preparation of our first-team players.”

