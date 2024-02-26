Former Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Bradford City man lands interim management role at York City
The 37-year-old had been assisting manager Neal Ardley, although he has now stepped up to oversee first-team affairs following Ardley’s dismissal.
In a statement, York’s co-chairs Matt and Julie Ann Uggla said: “We’d like to thank Neal for his contribution to this incredible club both on the pitch and behind the scenes. We wish him well for the future.
"We now look forward to the next chapter for York City. We are working hard to be able to upstate the fans on the new appointment.”
Although McMahon is now at the helm, a search for a permanent successor is already underway.
A well-travelled defender in his playing days, McMahon started his career with Middlesbrough and spent eight years in the senior squad at the Riverside. During his time at the club, he was given his first taste of South Yorkshire with a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.
When he left Middlesbrough in 2012, it was to join Wednesday’s bitter rivals Sheffield United. He spent two years with the Blades before departing for Blackpool, although was not away from Yorkshire for long.
After a loan stint away from Blackpool at Bradford City, he joined the Bantams on a permanent basis and made over 100 appearances for the club. He hung up his boots in 2021 following a spell in the National League North with Darlington.
He joined York as a coach last year having cut his teeth in coaching with Middlesbrough, Darlington and Scunthorpe United. If York do not unveil a new manager this week, McMahon will lead the Minstermen against Wealdstone on Saturday (March 2).