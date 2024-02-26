Action has been taken in an attempt to arrest York’s struggles, with the Minstermen hovering precariously above the National League relegation zone. A 2-0 defeat to Barnet at the weekend that extended their winless run to four games proved to be the final straw.

Ardley has left with York sat 20th in the table, with just one win in their last seven games. Former Middlesbrough defender Tony McMahon will oversee first-team affairs on a temporary basis.

Co-chairs Matt and Julie Anne Uggla said: “We’d like to thank Neal for his contribution to this incredible club both on the pitch and behind the scenes. We wish him well for the future. We now look forward to the next chapter for York City. We are working hard to be able to upstate the fans on the new appointment.”

Ardley took the reins back in September, bringing a wealth of experience to North Yorkshire having previously led AFC Wimbledon, Notts County and Solihull Moors.