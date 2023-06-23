Former Reading boss Paul Ince has emerged as the favourite to take charge of Sheffield Wednesday.

The 55-year-old has been out of work since April, when he was axed by Reading with the club in the midst of a relegation battle. He is now the Sky Bet favourite to take over at Hillsborough, following the shock exit of Darren Moore.

He sits top of the odds list at 1/2, narrowly ahead of former Southampton manager Nathan Jones at 4/1. Behind Jones are Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard at 5/1 and ex-Owls coach Bruno Lage at 10/1.

In the announcement of Moore’s departure, the club confirmed the process of appointing a replacement was already underway. Chairman Dejphon Chansiri said: “Both parties believe that now is the right time we go our separate ways.

“The journey of Sheffield Wednesday with Darren has been in many ways unique and always as a team. In the football industry, journeys come to an end and now is that time, which we both agree.