All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Former Reading, Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers boss Paul Ince emerges as favourite to replace Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday

Former Reading boss Paul Ince has emerged as the favourite to take charge of Sheffield Wednesday.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:35 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 09:35 BST

The 55-year-old has been out of work since April, when he was axed by Reading with the club in the midst of a relegation battle. He is now the Sky Bet favourite to take over at Hillsborough, following the shock exit of Darren Moore.

He sits top of the odds list at 1/2, narrowly ahead of former Southampton manager Nathan Jones at 4/1. Behind Jones are Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard at 5/1 and ex-Owls coach Bruno Lage at 10/1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the announcement of Moore’s departure, the club confirmed the process of appointing a replacement was already underway. Chairman Dejphon Chansiri said: “Both parties believe that now is the right time we go our separate ways.

Most Popular
The 55-year-old has been out of work since April. Image: Dan Istitene/Getty ImagesThe 55-year-old has been out of work since April. Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images
The 55-year-old has been out of work since April. Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

“The journey of Sheffield Wednesday with Darren has been in many ways unique and always as a team. In the football industry, journeys come to an end and now is that time, which we both agree.

“The mutual respect we have for each other is immense on a personal and professional basis and I offer my sincere thanks for the dedication and commitment Darren has given to our club. Darren will always be welcome at Hillsborough.”

Related topics:Darren MooreReadingBlackpoolBlackburn RoversSteven GerrardNathan JonesBruno Lage