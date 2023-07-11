The 29-year-old South Londoner has been capped nine times by Guyana and has Championship experience with both Charlton Athletic and Reading.

His other former clubs include Colchester United and Gillingham and he had a short spell at Yeovil Town last term.

Following the Glovers' relegation to National League South, he has now headed north alongside ex-Yeovil team-mate Zanda Siziba.

Former Charlton, Reading and Colchester winger Callum Harriott has become National League club York City's 11th summer signing. Picture courtesy of York City FC.

Harriott said: “I’m glad to be here, I’m just looking forward to get going now.