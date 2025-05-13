Former Rotherham United and Hull City goalkeeper signs new deal with League Two club Harrogate Town
The Sheffield-born custodian, who started his career at Rotherham United in 2007-08 before moving on to White Rose rivals Hull City, joined Harrogate in 2021 and has made 94 appearances for the club.
The 34-year-old played second fiddle to James Belshaw in 2024-25 and made just five appearances in all competitions, while providing senior cover.
On agreeing fresh terms, he said: "It was a bit of a no brainer really, it feels like home to me.
"It felt right from the first day that I met the gaffer and nothing has changed since then, so it’s somewhere I want to stay as long as possible, I’ve really enjoyed my time here and I’m really excited to extend my contract.
"We’ve had a strong end to the season so it’s about taking that consistency and reproducing it over the ten months now, as we’ve seen this year you never know where it might take you."
Several players whose deals expire next month remain in discussions with Harrogate, including influential centre-half Anthony O’Connor, veteran defender Warren Burrell, senior forward Jack Muldoon, top-scorer Josh March and ex-Bradford City midfielder Levi Sutton.
Both Liam Gibson and James Moorby have been invited back to train with the club for pre-season.
Huddersfield Town midfielder Matty Daly and former Bradford left-back Matty Foulds headlined the club’s recent list of departures at the end of their contracts.
Midfielders Dean Cornelius and Stephen Dooley will also exit Wetherby Road, alongside forward James Daly, while defender Toby Sims has left the club to pursue his career overseas.