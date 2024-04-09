Former Rotherham United, Bristol City and West Ham man axed from managerial role
Noble, who plied his trade with Rotherham between 2012 and 2014, only took the reins at Wealdstone in January. He had stepped into the role following Notts County’s swoop for Stones boss Stuart Maynard.
However, his reign has been brought to an abrupt end with the termination of his contract. Noble’s assistant, former Arsenal and Rangers coach Neil Banfield, has also left the club.
The duo have departed with Wealdstone sat 20th in the National League table, only above the relegation zone on goal difference.
A statement issued by Wealdstone read: “Wealdstone Football Club can confirm that the contract of first team manager, David Noble, has been terminated with immediate effect. Assistant Manager Neil Banfield has also left the club.
“This reluctant decision is not one the board of directors has taken lightly. It regrettably comes after deep and thorough consideration and is made in what we believe to be the best interests of Wealdstone Football Club, particularly in our ongoing attempt to retain our National League status.
“We wish to acknowledge that both David and Neil are individuals of the highest calibre, possessing great knowledge and passion for the game. We have no doubt that, under different circumstances, their tenure with the club could have been met with the success we all strive for and had hoped for when making the appointments. Their professionalism, dedication, and commitment to the club has been evident throughout their time with us.
“We would like to express our sincerest gratitude to David and Neil for their hard work and dedication during their tenure at the club. We wish them both the very best in their future endeavours.
“With just five National League games remaining of the season, the board has concluded that an appointment from outside the club would be too disruptive at this critical juncture. Therefore, first-team coach Sam Cox will assume the role of interim manager, supported by a small group of senior first-team players. This decision has been made to ensure continuity and stability within the squad as we navigate through the remaining fixtures of the season.
“Now is not the time to dwell on decisions that have been made. The sole focus of the entire club is now on Tuesday night's game at home to Southend United. We implore everyone connected with the club to rally around, get behind Sam, the senior players, and the team.
“Your support is crucial in helping us to maintain our status in a division we have worked so hard to get into and stay in. We thank you in advance for your patience, understanding, and your unwavering support during this period of transition.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.