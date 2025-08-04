Former Rotherham United goalkeeper who bought beers for fans linked with move to Premier League
Swedish international Viktor Johansson became a fan favourite in his four seasons with Rotherham United.
He joined in September 2021 when they were in the Championship and was named the club’s young player of the year in his debut campaign.
In the following season he helped them to a promotion and EFL Trophy double in League One the following season, and then was instrumental as they avoided relegation from the Championship under Matt Taylor the following year.
However, in his fourth season he couldn’t prevent them sliding out of the Championship, and with clubs queuing up to trigger a £1m release clause, he reportedly paid for 600 beers for fans to enjoy ahead of his final game.
He moved to Stoke City last summer and was named their player of the year.
But Johansson, capped nine times by Sweden, looks set to be on the move again.
Premier League side West Ham were interested but have now turned their attentions to Botafogo’s John.
But there are other Premier League clubs monitoring the situation with Burnley actively looking having recently sold James Trafford back to Manchester City.
Stoke are reportedly ready to let the big Swedish star leave.
