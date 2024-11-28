Former Rotherham United manager to miss Barnsley FA Cup tie due to 'family emergency'

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 28th Nov 2024, 11:49 BST
Bristol Rovers have announced former Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor is to take a leave of absence because of an "ongoing family emergency" ahead of their FA Cup tie at Barnsley.

Sunday marks the anniversary of Taylor's arrival at the Memorial Ground.

David Horseman and Wayne Carlisle will now take charge of the team for Saturday's FA Cup second-round tie at Oakwell.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carlisle stepped up from Rotherham's assistant to caretaker manager after Taylor was sacked in November 2023 following a 13-month spell which saw him end the club's pattern of yo-yoing between League One and the Championship in his first season, but get off to a poor start in his second.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Bristol Rovers are with Matt and his family during this difficult period, and we look forward to welcoming him back to work as soon as is suitable," read a statement from the League One club.

"The club will be making no further comment and asks that the privacy of Matt and his family is respected during this time."

Related topics:Matt TaylorBristol RoversBarnsleyOakwell

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice