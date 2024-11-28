Former Rotherham United manager to miss Barnsley FA Cup tie due to 'family emergency'

Bristol Rovers have announced former Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor is to take a leave of absence because of an "ongoing family emergency" ahead of their FA Cup tie at Barnsley.

Sunday marks the anniversary of Taylor's arrival at the Memorial Ground.

David Horseman and Wayne Carlisle will now take charge of the team for Saturday's FA Cup second-round tie at Oakwell.

Carlisle stepped up from Rotherham's assistant to caretaker manager after Taylor was sacked in November 2023 following a 13-month spell which saw him end the club's pattern of yo-yoing between League One and the Championship in his first season, but get off to a poor start in his second.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Bristol Rovers are with Matt and his family during this difficult period, and we look forward to welcoming him back to work as soon as is suitable," read a statement from the League One club.