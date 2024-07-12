Former Rotherham United midfielder secures reunion with former manager at League One rivals Bristol Rovers
The 28-year-old has joined Rovers, who sold Antony Evans to Huddersfield Town recently, on a three-year deal with the option of a fourth year.
Lindsay said: “It’s really good to join Bristol Rovers. I’m really excited and happy to be here. I am hungry to get down to work and play here.
"Anyone I have asked about Rovers have only given positive feedback and I’m glad to be here.”
Lindsay left Rotherham in the close season.
The Scot, whose deal ran out at the end of June, had been in discussions about signing a new contract after being offered fresh terms.
But the club confirmed that he would be leaving the club in order to pursue a fresh challenge.
Lindsay made over 150 appearances for United after joining in 2019 from Ross County.
He was linked with a move to Wrexham in the winter window.The Rutherglen-born player featured 22 times last term in a campaign stymied by injury.
Lindsay missed the first four months of 2023-24 with an Achilles problem, with his first appearance of the season coming in the 1-1 draw with Leeds United on November 24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.