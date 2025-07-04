Former Rotherham United record signing and golden boot winner leaves League One club

ROTHERHAM United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has left the club after agreeing a mutual termination of his contract.

The 30-year-old, linked with a move to one of former clubs in Bristol Rovers, signed on a two-year deal last summer and was understood to be among the club's highest earners.

The target man joined the Millers for a second spell after upon the conclusion of his contract with Peterborough United and found the net seven times in 22 outings in all competitions in low-key 2024-25 campaign.

First time around, Leicester-born Clarke-Harris signed for Rotherham for a then record incoming fee in September 2014 - coming in from Oldham Athletic for £350,000.

AESSEAL New York Stadium, home of Rotherham United. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.placeholder image
Following a later spell with Coventry City, Clarke-Harris made a move to Bristol Rovers, scoring 26 times in 51 appearances in all competitions.

He completed a move to Peterborough United in the summer of 2020 and enjoyed a prolific time at Posh, scoring 78 goals in 166 appearances and winning one League One golden boot.

