Former Sheffield United and Leeds United midfielder added to first-team coaching ranks at Huddersfield Town by Jon Worthington
Tonge will assist Worthington alongside Kevin Russell, who had been part of Michael Duff's coaching set-up.
Meanwhile, Duff's assistant Martin Paterson and goalkeeping coach Andy Quy have followed him out of the door following his sacking on Sunday morning.
Tonge, 41, steps up from the B team, while Neil Bennett will take on the role of goalkeeping coach.
Worthington, also 41, who claimed two wins in four Championship matches during his first temporary stint in charge in the early 2024, said: "I’m really pleased to be once again joined by Michael, Kevin and Neil in the dugout.
"It was important to me to have trust, comfort and belief in those I’m coaching alongside, so I’m happy that each of them agreed to be part of my staff when asked without hesitation.
"Michael has been doing an important role leading our B team and that position has given him plenty of exposure to our first team group and existing staff already, with plenty of overlap between those two areas of the club by design.
"Having originally worked closely with Kevin in our academy before continuing alongside him at first team level, his input and experience is something I’ve always found valuable, especially with him already being familiar with how myself and Michael want to coach and see the team play, so I was keen to have him continue with us.
"Similarly, to have Neil overseeing our goalkeepers provides consistency in method and belief. A long-serving member of our academy group, he’s worked with all of our current goalkeepers previously, giving their group a helpful familiarity to hit the ground running.”
Huddersfield, who have dropped out of the League One play-offs after a run of four wins in 15 games, host Crawley on Saturday.