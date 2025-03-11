Former Sheffield United and Leeds United midfielder added to first-team coaching ranks at Huddersfield Town by Jon Worthington

FORMER Sheffield United and Leeds United midfielder Michael Tonge will be part of Huddersfield Town's temporary first-team coaching team under interim head coach Jon Worthington for the remainder of 2024-25.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tonge will assist Worthington alongside Kevin Russell, who had been part of Michael Duff's coaching set-up.

Meanwhile, Duff's assistant Martin Paterson and goalkeeping coach Andy Quy have followed him out of the door following his sacking on Sunday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonge, 41, steps up from the B team, while Neil Bennett will take on the role of goalkeeping coach.

Huddersfield Town interim head coach Jon Worthington

Worthington, also 41, who claimed two wins in four Championship matches during his first temporary stint in charge in the early 2024, said: "I’m really pleased to be once again joined by Michael, Kevin and Neil in the dugout.

"It was important to me to have trust, comfort and belief in those I’m coaching alongside, so I’m happy that each of them agreed to be part of my staff when asked without hesitation.

"Michael has been doing an important role leading our B team and that position has given him plenty of exposure to our first team group and existing staff already, with plenty of overlap between those two areas of the club by design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having originally worked closely with Kevin in our academy before continuing alongside him at first team level, his input and experience is something I’ve always found valuable, especially with him already being familiar with how myself and Michael want to coach and see the team play, so I was keen to have him continue with us.

Michael Duff, who left Huddersfield Town on Sunday (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"Similarly, to have Neil overseeing our goalkeepers provides consistency in method and belief. A long-serving member of our academy group, he’s worked with all of our current goalkeepers previously, giving their group a helpful familiarity to hit the ground running.”