Former Sheffield United midfielder Kieran Dowell is looking for a new club, according to a report.

A familiar face in South Yorkshire, the 27-year-old spent the second half of the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Sheffield United from Everton.

The former England under-21 international may not have spent long at Bramall Lane, but featured on a regular basis and helped the Blades seal promotion to the Premier League.

He has been on the books of Scottish giants Rangers since 2023 but has been afforded just two league starts this term.

According to Sky Sports, he is eyeing a move away from Ibrox. Gers boss Philippe Clement has conceded players need to be moved on during the transfer window, with Dowell seemingly among those who will be allowed to depart.

Kieran Dowell helped Sheffield United clinch promotion to the Premier League in 2019. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

He may prove to be an attractive option for a range of Championship clubs due to his vast experience of the second tier.

Dowell has won promotion from the division with the Blades and Norwich City, and has also represented Nottingham Forest, Derby County and Wigan Athletic at Championship level.