When Manchester City paid £12m to sign Jack Rodwell from Everton in 2012, he appeared to have the world at his feet.

He had made his Toffees debut as a 16-year-old, later establishing himself as a first-team figure at Goodison Park.

However, by the time he signed for Sheffield United in 2020, he was no longer the high-profile star he was early on in his career.

Opportunities at Manchester City had proven limited, leading to a £10m switch to Sunderland after two years. His time at the Stadium of Light was disastrous and a subsequent move to Blackburn Rovers failed to reignite his career.

Chris Wilder has a penchant for getting the best out of players and has developed an array of EFL players into the Premier League talents over the years.

After inviting Rodwell to train with Sheffield United in 2019, Wilder said: “He is obviously a very, very talented player who obviously should be playing in the Premier League regularly, but for one reason or another isn’t.”

Many hoped he would be the man to breathe life into Rodwell’s career but when the midfielder departed in 2021, he had managed just two appearances for the club.

Often scrutinised in England as a prime example of unfulfilled potential, Rodwell is something of a cautionary tale.

He sought pastures new in Australia in 2022, spending time with Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC. However, at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, he was released by the latter.

At 33, the England-capped midfielder is one of many players still available on the free agent market.