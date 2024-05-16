Former Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Wolves defender made a free agent as release confirmed
A veteran of the EFL, Stearman spent the 2023/24 season in the non-league pyramid with Solihull, who came agonisingly close to promotion to the EFL. The club lost on penalties in the National League play-off final, with Bromley advancing to the fourth tier at their expense.
Stearman was not involved in the defeat but was part of the squad at Wembley as the club suffered FA Trophy heartbreak. Solihull once again lost on penalties at Wembley, with Gateshead the victors.
Following the conclusion of a painful campaign, Solihull have published their retained list. Stearman, now 36, has been confirmed as one of the players being allowed to seek pastures new.
The club’s director of football Stephen Ward said: "I'd like to personally thank each and every player for their efforts during the past season and I wish those who will not continue with us all the best for the future."
"The players who remain under contract and those who have been offered new deals represent a great starting point for the 2024/25 season. We will be building around them as we look to improve year on year in line with the football culture and strategy that we have put in place."
"We will now look to implement our recruitment process during this off season as we look to freshen up the squad and build on the foundations of the 2023/24 season."
Stearman has amassed over 500 career appearances and 88 were collected in the colours of Yorkshire clubs. The defender represented Sheffield United on 50 occasions before going on to make 38 appearances for Huddersfield.
