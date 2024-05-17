Former Sheffield United loanee Ben Woodburn has been released by Preston North End.

Once considered among Liverpool’s most exciting prospects, the Welsh midfielder became the club’s youngest ever scorer in a Carabao Cup win over Leeds United in 2016.

However, it did not prove to be the catalyst for a senior breakthrough at Anfield. Loan spells at Sheffield United, Oxford United, Blackpool and Hearts followed before he left Liverpool permanently in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was snapped up by Preston and has amassed 64 appearances for the club. However, after managing just one league start during the 2023/24 campaign, Woodburn is set to seek pastures new.

Ben Woodburn was once considered among Liverpool's most exciting prospects. Image: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The 24-year-old has been released alongside Greg Cunningham, who has made nearly 200 appearances for the Lilywhites.

In a statement, Preston said: “Ben Woodburn and Greg Cunningham will both be leaving the club after making a combined 247 appearances for North End, with the latter having spent six and a half years at Deepdale over two separate spells.