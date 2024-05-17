Former Sheffield United, Liverpool and Blackpool man to become free agent as release announced
Once considered among Liverpool’s most exciting prospects, the Welsh midfielder became the club’s youngest ever scorer in a Carabao Cup win over Leeds United in 2016.
However, it did not prove to be the catalyst for a senior breakthrough at Anfield. Loan spells at Sheffield United, Oxford United, Blackpool and Hearts followed before he left Liverpool permanently in 2022.
He was snapped up by Preston and has amassed 64 appearances for the club. However, after managing just one league start during the 2023/24 campaign, Woodburn is set to seek pastures new.
The 24-year-old has been released alongside Greg Cunningham, who has made nearly 200 appearances for the Lilywhites.
In a statement, Preston said: “Ben Woodburn and Greg Cunningham will both be leaving the club after making a combined 247 appearances for North End, with the latter having spent six and a half years at Deepdale over two separate spells.
"Everyone at Preston North End would like to thank the departing players for their efforts during their time with the club and wish them all the very best for the future.”
