Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is the favourite to take charge of Scottish club Hearts.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 19th May 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 12:39 BST

Wilder was most recently in charge of Watford, who replaced the 55-year-old with Valerien Ismael following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign. However, he is the favourite to take charge of SPL outfit Hearts with Bet Victor with odds of 5/4.

The Jam Tarts are currently being led by interim boss Steven Naismith, a figure known well in England due to his spells as a player with Everton and Norwich City. He has been in charge since the club parted ways with Robbie Neilson last month.

Wilder performed heroics during a successful tenure as Sheffield United boss, although was not able to replicate the impact he had at Bramall Lane during stints with Middlesbrough and Watford.

Wilder was most recently in charge of Watford. Image: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
Wilder was most recently in charge of Watford. Image: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Behind Wilder in the odds at 5/2 is Naismith, who had been cutting his managerial teeth with the Hearts B side before stepping in to take charge of the first-team. Frankie McAvoy and Stephen Robinson have been given odds of 8/1, while former Leeds United boss Garry Monk is among the outside contenders at 25/1.

