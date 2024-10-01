Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough playmaker Ravel Morrison has found a new club - on the third rung of the United Arab Emirates’ football ladder.

Morrison is widely regarded as a player who failed to live up to his potential, having been tipped for stardom in his early days at Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was highly rated by former Red Devils boss Sir Alex Ferguson, but saw his career derailed by disciplinary issues.

Now 31, he has been unveiled by Precision FC, who compete in the third tier of football in the United Arab Emirates.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ravel Morrison struggled for minutes during his spell at Sheffield United. | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

In a statement announcing Morrison’s arrival, the club said: "This is more than a signing - it's a statement, a game-changer for both our club and football in the UAE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Known for his electrifying talent and skill, Ravel brings world-class experience and flair that will help our team to achieve its goals."

Morrison represented the likes of West Ham United, Queens Park Rangers and Östersunds in the years following his Old Trafford departure. He arrived in Yorkshire in 2019, linking up with Chris Wilder at Sheffield United.

He was afforded just four outings for the Blades and a loan move to Middlesbrough yielded just three appearances. Permanent moves to ADO Den Haag, Derby County and D.C. United followed but failed to revive the Jamaica-capped midfielder’s career.