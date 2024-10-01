Former Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and West Ham United playmaker stuns fans with left-field move
Morrison is widely regarded as a player who failed to live up to his potential, having been tipped for stardom in his early days at Manchester United.
He was highly rated by former Red Devils boss Sir Alex Ferguson, but saw his career derailed by disciplinary issues.
Now 31, he has been unveiled by Precision FC, who compete in the third tier of football in the United Arab Emirates.
In a statement announcing Morrison’s arrival, the club said: "This is more than a signing - it's a statement, a game-changer for both our club and football in the UAE.
“Known for his electrifying talent and skill, Ravel brings world-class experience and flair that will help our team to achieve its goals."
Morrison represented the likes of West Ham United, Queens Park Rangers and Östersunds in the years following his Old Trafford departure. He arrived in Yorkshire in 2019, linking up with Chris Wilder at Sheffield United.
He was afforded just four outings for the Blades and a loan move to Middlesbrough yielded just three appearances. Permanent moves to ADO Den Haag, Derby County and D.C. United followed but failed to revive the Jamaica-capped midfielder’s career.
Morrison has followed a number of British players to Precision, with the club already employing the likes of former Blades duo Matthew Lowton and Jamie Ward.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.