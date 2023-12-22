Former Sheffield United midfielder Nick Montgomery is set to wear a microphone and be interviewed mid-game when he takes charge of Hibernian against Hearts.

The Edinburgh derby is scheduled for December 27 and Sky Sports are pulling out all the stops to cover it. Hibernian head coach Montgomery will wear a microphone during the game while his assistant Sergio Raimundo will don a body camera.

Montgomery will be spoken to by the commentary team as the game goes on and will also give an interview from his office pre-match. There will also be a player going through his pre-match preparations with the viewing audience.

Fans will also be able to watch footage from the Hibernian dressing room before kick-off, at half-time and following the full-time whistle.

The SPFL’s chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “We’re really pleased to have been able to work with both clubs and Sky Sports to showcase their latest broadcasting innovations, helping put supporters right at the heart of the action in the Edinburgh derby.

“It promises to be a cracking game and we’re excited to see how the technology brings the match experience even closer for viewing fans.”