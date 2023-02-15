Former Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday striker Leon Clarke has signed for Hartlepool United on a deal until the end of the season.

The 38-year-old was released by Bristol Rovers at the end of last season following the club’s promotion to League One. It was a sixth career promotion for the player, who is best known for his spells with Wolves, the Owls and the Blades.

He started his career in Wolverhampton before joining Sheffield Wednesday in 2006, where he remained until 2010 as he made 83 appearances for the club. He has played for a large number of clubs across the EFL and after spells with the likes of Swindon, Charlton and Coventry he returned to Wolves in 2013.

Clarke joined the Blades in 2016, and was part of Chris Wilder’s side who went from League One to the Premier League between 2016 and 2019. He left Sheffield United for Shrewsbury Town before moving to Bristol Rovers.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 05: Leon Clarke, formerly of Sheffield United celebrates after scoring for the Blades during the FA Cup Third Round match between Sheffield United and AFC Flyde at Bramall Lane on January 05, 2020 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

He has been without a club since being let go by Rovers but has joined Hartlepool for the remainder of the League Two survival battle. He has made over 450 career appearances.