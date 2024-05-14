Hibernian have confirmed the sacking of former Sheffield United stalwart Nick Montgomery as head coach.

A popular figure at Bramall Lane, Montgomery amassed nearly 400 appearances as a player for the Blades. After hanging up his boots, he made his first venture into management in Australia with Central Coast Mariners.

The 42-year-old returned to the United Kingdom last year, taking over as head coach of Scottish Premiership outfit Hibs. However, his tenure has been brought to an end after less than a year. His assistants, Sergio Raimundo and Miguel Miranda, have also departed Easter Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibernian have relieved Nick Montgomery of his duties. Image: Peter Summers/Getty Images

Hibs’ owners, the Gordon family, said: “As a board this was not a decision we made lightly, but felt it a necessary one to move the team forward. Although Nick and his coaching team worked tirelessly, their efforts didn’t deliver the results we had hoped for.

“We’d like to thank Nick, Sergio, and Miguel for all of their hard work and dedication, and wish them all the best for the future.”