Former Sheffield United stalwart sacked from head coach role as ex-Preston North End man steps in as caretaker
A popular figure at Bramall Lane, Montgomery amassed nearly 400 appearances as a player for the Blades. After hanging up his boots, he made his first venture into management in Australia with Central Coast Mariners.
The 42-year-old returned to the United Kingdom last year, taking over as head coach of Scottish Premiership outfit Hibs. However, his tenure has been brought to an end after less than a year. His assistants, Sergio Raimundo and Miguel Miranda, have also departed Easter Road.
Hibs’ owners, the Gordon family, said: “As a board this was not a decision we made lightly, but felt it a necessary one to move the team forward. Although Nick and his coaching team worked tirelessly, their efforts didn’t deliver the results we had hoped for.
“We’d like to thank Nick, Sergio, and Miguel for all of their hard work and dedication, and wish them all the best for the future.”
Former Manchester United and Preston North End defender David Gray has been placed in temporary charge as the club seek a permanent successor. Hibs missed out on the top six in Scotland’s top tier and slumped to ninth at the weekend with a defeat to Aberdeen.
