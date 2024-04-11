Former Sheffield United target 'could leave' Manchester United in summer transfer window

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri, a player linked with Sheffield United last summer, could reportedly be on the move this summer.
Reports suggested the Blades were in talks over a loan swoop for Pellistri, although a move to Bramall Lane never materialised. He did, however, end up departing Old Trafford on a temporary basis in the January window.

He was snapped up by Spanish outfit Granada and has since racked up seven starts over the course of eight La Liga outings. Although he has found regular football in Spain, his future still appears uncertain.

According to the Daily Mirror, it is looking increasingly likely his future lies away from Old Trafford, with the club’s new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to reduce the amount of fringe players on the books.

Manchester United's Facundo Pellistri was linked with Sheffield United last summer. Image: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty ImagesManchester United's Facundo Pellistri was linked with Sheffield United last summer. Image: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images
Pellistri joined Manchester United in 2020 but the bulk of his minutes over the last four years have come away from England. He had two stints on loan at Alaves before linking up with Granada.

It now remains to be seen what the future holds for the 22-year-old, although he may be keen to remain in a top flight. This could potentially dent Sheffield United’s hopes of a deal being done if they decided to renew interest, as a return to the Championship appears likely.

