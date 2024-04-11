He was snapped up by Spanish outfit Granada and has since racked up seven starts over the course of eight La Liga outings. Although he has found regular football in Spain, his future still appears uncertain.

According to the Daily Mirror, it is looking increasingly likely his future lies away from Old Trafford, with the club’s new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to reduce the amount of fringe players on the books.

Manchester United's Facundo Pellistri was linked with Sheffield United last summer. Image: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Pellistri joined Manchester United in 2020 but the bulk of his minutes over the last four years have come away from England. He had two stints on loan at Alaves before linking up with Granada.