Sheffield United are reportedly in talks over a deal for Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri.

According to The Telegraph, the 21-year-old has been targeted by the Blades and talks are regarding a season-long loan deal.

Pellistri, a senior Uruguay international, has made just 12 senior appearances for Manchester United since joining from Penarol in 2020.

He has also had two loan spells in Spain with Alaves but did step off the bench for the Red Devils in their recent win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The report states Pellistri will need Manchester United to sanction the move before a medical and other formalities can be pressed ahead with.

He was reportedly wanted on loan by Watford last season, but a move never materialised.

If a deal is struck, he could become the eighth player to join the Blades during the current window.