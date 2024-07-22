Leyton Orient have signed former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sean Clare from Wigan Athletic.

Clare made his senior breakthrough in South Yorkshire, having joined the Owls from the Nike Academy. He made five senior appearances for the club, scoring once, before leaving for Scottish side Hearts in 2018.

Oxford United brought the midfielder back to England two years later and he has since represented the U’s, Charlton Athletic and Wigan in the third tier. He will still be in the division next term, but in the colours of Orient.

Speaking to his new club’s official website, he said: “I’m really happy to be joining the club. I grew up locally and this feels like a great time to be joining Leyton Orient.

Sean Clare was given his senior breakthrough at Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Chris Etchells

“I know a lot of the lads already and they have all had good things to say about the club and the gaffer. The club had a good year last season and I hope that I can come in and help us build on that. I’m really looking forward to heading out to Spain with the team and getting to work.”

He has been prised from Wigan for an undisclosed fee and put pen to paper on a three-year deal at the Gaughan Group Stadium.

Orient boss Richie Wellens said: “First and foremost, Sean is an experienced League One player, and he also has experience in the Championship and Scottish Premier League. He can cover several areas for us, has a lot of pace and athleticism, is a good size and a very good footballer. I think he is a really good signing for us.