The former Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United player's previous contract had been due to expire at the end of this season, but he has now agreed terms until at least 2025.

The consistent centre-half is now committed to Town up until he is 35.

On Lees re-signing, head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby commented: “Tom is a model professional on and off the pitch, and one of many leaders amongst our senior players within the squad that set the tone, uphold standards and set an example across the club.

"Still just 31-years-old and in prime physical condition, this deal ties him down throughout the prime of his career, with his attitude and professionalism allowing him to continue improving with age.

"Liked and appreciated by his teammates and our staff alike, Tom has made himself a key member of our squad since signing and there was no hesitation to extend his stay with us and keep him a part of our core for years to come.”

Echoing the praise of Bromby, head coach Danny Schofield added: “Tom is a dream to coach, with his passion to learn and take on new ideas a real credit to him with so many games under his belt already, giving our younger defenders an ideal role model.

Huddersfield Town's Tom Lees. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA.

“A committed trainer, dedicated worker and brilliant professional, his personality and temperament is exactly what we look for in a player, and he’s been an asset to the club since joining last season.

“His experience and leadership within the group is an invaluable resource for us, so I’m really pleased that he’s agreed to extend his contract and I look forward to continue working with him.”

Meanwhile, Terriers winger Rolando Aarons has joined SPL side Motherwell on loan for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.