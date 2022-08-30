Huddersfield Town's Danny Schofield gives updates on transfers, Jonathan Hogg and David Kasumu

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town are reportedly close to signing young Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson, while bringing in another defensive option could well enter into their thoughts, with Matty Pearson out for an extended spell.

On his hopes of bringing in a couple of additions, Schofield, whose side visit Bristol City on Wednesday night, said: "I think so. The players we have got in the building are doing really well and I think you always want to strengthen the squad to improve the competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This is really good for the players and it drives players on to compete against each other and I think this can be really healthy."

On the outgoing front, Town allowed keeper Ryan Schofield to join SPL outfit Hibernian on loan for the rest of the season on Friday, while young forward Kieran Phillips has joined up with Morecambe on an identical arrangement.

A number of Town players have headed out on loan this summer, including Romoney Crichlow and Kian Harratt, who have joined West Yorkshire neighbours Bradford City.

Another Yorkshire side in Harrogate Town have taken Matty Daly, Josh Austerfield and Jahiem Headley on loan, with Scott High linking up with Rotherham United for the 2022-23 campaign.

Schofield said: "I think when players come back in pre season, we give opportunities to everyone and assess where they are at and whether they can contribute to the Championship for Huddersfield to compete at this moment in time.

Danny Schofield. Huddersfield Town v Burnley FC. SkyBet Championship. John Smiths Stadium. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"Sometimes, the best route is to go out on loan to get that experience and I think that is invaluable. When players on loan, they get the experience and then come back and compete for a shirt for Huddersfield Town.

"I think it is the right decision and they will benefit hugely from it."

Schofield reports no fresh injury concerns for the trip to City, with Jonathan Hogg to be assessed after missing the weekend draw with West Brom with injury.

He added: "Hoggy will train today (Tuesday) and it will be the first time he has been on the pitch with the team. We will assess him and see how he is after and see if he's available for selection.”

David Kasumu will potentially be back in the fray for the QPR game on September 10, Schofield confirmed.

The former MK Dons midfielder has been out since the opening day of the season when he suffered a hamstring injury after coming on as a substitute in the home opener with Burnley.

So far, he has played just 17 minutes of competitive football in a Town jersey.

Schofield said: "David has been on the training pitch this week with modified sessions. We are hoping to build his training intensity and volume by the end of the week and then back to normal the following Monday.

"Potentially, the QPR one (is when Kasuma will be available).