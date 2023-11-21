Former Sheffield Wednesday and Watford boss Xisco Munoz has returned to management.

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz is back in work. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The 43-year-old was axed by Wednesday last month, having overseen a torrid start to the Championship season.

He had taken the baton from Darren Moore, who had led the Owls back into the second tier via the League One play-offs.

A summer overhaul could not prevent Wednesday making a dreadful start to the campaign, costing Munoz his job.

However, the Spaniard has made a swift return to the dugout.

He has been unveiled as the new head coach of Slovakian side FC DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda.

Munoz has been followed to his new club by Roberto Cuesta Roman and Miguel Gomila Andreu.

The club’s executive director Jan Van Daele said: "We are very happy to have reached an agreement with Xisco.

"He is a dynamic young coach with significant international experience. We agreed on the objectives for this season, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of the team.

"Overall, the process went smoothly and we can start preparing for the important weeks ahead.

"Xisco and his two colleagues will arrive in Dunaszerdahely tomorrow accompanied by their agents, after which their contracts with our club can be signed.