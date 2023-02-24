Benito Carbone has no regrets over waiving a payment he was owed by Bradford City which stopped the club going extinct.

It is claimed the former Sheffield Wednesday, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough player helped the Bantams avoid further financial trouble when they went into administration in 2002 after he waived a £3m payment he was owed by the club.

Carbone joined the Bantams in 2000 after spells with the Owls and Villa and left the club in 2002. Bradford spent two seasons in the Premier League between 1999 and 2001 but fell into administration just a year after their relegation.

Carbone, who hails from Italy, spent time on loan at Derby County and Middlesbrough during his time at the Bantams before leaving the club for Italian side Como.

26 Dec 2000: Benito Carbone of Bradford City during the FA Carling Premiership game at Valley Parade in Bradford, England. Sunderland won the match 4 - 1. Credit: Michael Steele /Allsport via Getty Images

“It wasn’t a difficult decision. It would have been like finishing your love with your wife or your girlfriend; if you stop loving, it will finish everything,” he told William Hill of his decision to forego the money he was owed.

“I sacrificed the house and everything, but it wasn’t a difficult decision. For sure, me and my family were tired, but I didn’t want to do something wrong against the people who treated me well, like the fans, who were incredible with me. The club had given me a chance to take a lot of money, but I don’t want to do it.

“When the chairman called me to say ‘we are in trouble’, I said that I would talk with my agent, my agent will call you, and I won’t leave. I didn’t want a single pound; I left their money, and that’s what we did.