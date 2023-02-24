It is claimed the former Sheffield Wednesday, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough player helped the Bantams avoid further financial trouble when they went into administration in 2002 after he waived a £3m payment he was owed by the club.
Carbone joined the Bantams in 2000 after spells with the Owls and Villa and left the club in 2002. Bradford spent two seasons in the Premier League between 1999 and 2001 but fell into administration just a year after their relegation.
Carbone, who hails from Italy, spent time on loan at Derby County and Middlesbrough during his time at the Bantams before leaving the club for Italian side Como.
“It wasn’t a difficult decision. It would have been like finishing your love with your wife or your girlfriend; if you stop loving, it will finish everything,” he told William Hill of his decision to forego the money he was owed.
“I sacrificed the house and everything, but it wasn’t a difficult decision. For sure, me and my family were tired, but I didn’t want to do something wrong against the people who treated me well, like the fans, who were incredible with me. The club had given me a chance to take a lot of money, but I don’t want to do it.
“When the chairman called me to say ‘we are in trouble’, I said that I would talk with my agent, my agent will call you, and I won’t leave. I didn’t want a single pound; I left their money, and that’s what we did.
“I don’t know what the reaction was from the club, but I think they had a party on the night because I left really a lot of money, and I was happy! If I had the opportunity again, I would do the same thing, without a problem.”