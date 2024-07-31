Former Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town midfielder Jacob Butterfield has been recruited by National League outfit Gateshead.

The 34-year-old is a veteran of the EFL and has represented an array of Yorkshire clubs since bursting on to the scene with Barnsley. He has had spells at Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town, as well as loan stints at Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City.

He was most recently on the books of National League North side Scunthorpe United, but he departed the Iron at the end of the 2023/24 season. Butterfield has now stepped up to the fifth tier, joining Gateshead on a one-year deal. The club have the option to extend the contract by a further year.

He was thrust straight into the action last night (July 30), featuring in the club’s 2-0 friendly win over League Two side Carlisle United.

Jacob Butterfield counts Huddersfield Town among his former clubs. Image: Bruce Rollinson

Barnsley handed Butterfield his breakthrough in senior football and the midfielder collected over 100 appearances for the Reds. He left the club for Norwich City in 2012 but opportunities proved limited at Carrow Road.

Moves to Middlesbrough and Huddersfield followed before he joined Derby County for a four-year stay. While contracted to the Rams, he was loaned to Wednesday and Bradford.