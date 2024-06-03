Former Sheffield Wednesday, Blackpool and Doncaster Rovers man becomes free agent as Arsenal confirm release
Now 23, John-Jules had been on Arsenal’s books since the age of eight having cut his teeth within the club’s academy. However, after failing to make a senior breakthrough at the Emirates Stadium, he has been allowed to seek pastures new.
He is departing alongside 21 other players in a major clear-out, with Cedric Soares and Mohamed Elneny among those moving on. In a statement, Arsenal said: “We thank all the players leaving us for their contributions to the club.
"You will always be part of the Arsenal family and we wish you all the best of health and happiness in your futures.”
John-Jules had a number of loan spells away from the Emirates as he looked to build up his experience of the senior game. He moved to South Yorkshire twice, on both occasions being recruited to play under Darren Moore.
The frontman first worked under Moore at Doncaster, scoring five goals in 21 appearances in a 2020/21 season hampered by injury. He was reunited with Moore in 2022, when he joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan.
His Owls debut was marred by injury and it prove to be his only appearances in Wednesday colours. Moves to Ipswich Town and Derby County followed but failed to convince Arsenal of his potential to make the grade for the Gunners.
