Former Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers forward Tyreece John-Jules has been released by Arsenal.

Now 23, John-Jules had been on Arsenal’s books since the age of eight having cut his teeth within the club’s academy. However, after failing to make a senior breakthrough at the Emirates Stadium, he has been allowed to seek pastures new.

He is departing alongside 21 other players in a major clear-out, with Cedric Soares and Mohamed Elneny among those moving on. In a statement, Arsenal said: “We thank all the players leaving us for their contributions to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"You will always be part of the Arsenal family and we wish you all the best of health and happiness in your futures.”

Tyreece John-Jules counts Doncaster Rovers among his former clubs. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

John-Jules had a number of loan spells away from the Emirates as he looked to build up his experience of the senior game. He moved to South Yorkshire twice, on both occasions being recruited to play under Darren Moore.

The frontman first worked under Moore at Doncaster, scoring five goals in 21 appearances in a 2020/21 season hampered by injury. He was reunited with Moore in 2022, when he joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan.