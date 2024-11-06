Former Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Ipswich Town man still a free agent over a year on from release
An attacking left-back, Penney is a graduate of Sheffield Wednesday’s academy and made 32 first-team appearances for the Owls.
Although it eventually became clear he was not in the long-term plans at Hillsborough, he was a player who looked capable of carving out a career in the EFL.
As well as accumulating experience across his outings for the Owls, he had spent time on loan at Bradford City and Mansfield Town. He had also had a stint in Germany, on loan at St. Pauli.
His move to Ipswich in the summer of 2021 appeared to be a sensible one, although but he was afforded just 21 outings over the course of two years.
Penney was loaned to Motherwell and Charlton Athletic before he was officially freed to seek pastures new in the summer of 2023.
Over a year later, the 26-year-old remains unattached. He had trials at Notts County and Leyton Orient over the summer, but did not end up being unveiled by either as a new addition.
The 2024/25 season is now into its fourth month, but Penney remains available for clubs to snap up.
Time is firmly on Penney’s side at just 26, although extended periods in the wilderness rarely prove attractive on CVs.
Clubs with spaces in their squads can still recruit free agents, meaning a fresh start could still materialise before January.