Over a decade has passed since Sam Hutchinson first arrived at Sheffield Wednesday from Chelsea.

He joined on a 28-day loan, arriving as a centre-back who had drawn comparisons to legendary Blues captain John Terry.

Injury had hampered his development at Stamford Bridge. In fact, he had already retired and made a comeback before he first signed on the dotted line at Hillsborough.

His initial loan move turned into a permanent one and it was not long before Hutchinson was converted to a tough-tackling midfield anchor.

Over the course of six years at Hillsborough, there were extreme highs and arguably even more extreme lows. He was part of the Owls side that threatened to end their Premier League exodus, but was also part of the team that lost their way in the Championship.

Sam Hutchinson made over 200 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday. | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

In the summer of 2020, the former Nottingham Forest loanee saw his lengthy association with the Owls come to an end. A move to Pafos in Cyprus followed, although it was not the end of his Hillsborough love affair.

He was brought back on board in January 2021, but was unable to keep the Owls in the second tier. After featuring under Darren Moore in the club’s first campaign in League One, he left once again.

Two years with Reading followed but Hutchinson has now been on the free agent market for months. He reportedly spent time on trial at Leyton Orient over the summer, but did not pen a deal at the Gaughan Group Stadium.

As a 35-year-old with a record of injuries, it can perhaps be understood why he has not immediately bounced back into the game.

However, Hutchinson boasts impressive pedigree and could potentially prove valuable to a club looking to shore up from a defensive point of view.