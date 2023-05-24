All Sections
Former Sheffield Wednesday favourite Kieran Lee released by Bolton Wanderers along with ex-Barnsley FC winger

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee has been released by Bolton Wanderers.
By Tom Coates
Published 24th May 2023, 11:36 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 11:36 BST

Lee was a fan favourite during his time at Hillsborough and spent eight years at the club before leaving for Bolton in 2020. His two-year stint with the Trotters has come to an end, as he has been released alongside two other former Owls.

Elias Kachunga, who spent the 2020/21 campaign at Hillsborough, is also leaving the club. Bolton have also released winger Lloyd Isgrove, who spent time on loan at Wednesday back in 2015 before two spells with their South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

A section of Bolton’s retained list statement read: “All those leaving this summer do so with the thanks and best wishes for the future of everyone connected with Wanderers.”

Lee was a fan favourite during his time at Hillsborough. Image: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesLee was a fan favourite during his time at Hillsborough. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Wednesday are preparing for the League One play-off final, which will be their first match at Wembley Stadium since 2016. Lee completed 90 minutes during their last visit, as the Owls were defeated by Hull City with a place in the Premier League on the line.

