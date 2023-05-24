Lee was a fan favourite during his time at Hillsborough and spent eight years at the club before leaving for Bolton in 2020. His two-year stint with the Trotters has come to an end, as he has been released alongside two other former Owls.

Elias Kachunga, who spent the 2020/21 campaign at Hillsborough, is also leaving the club. Bolton have also released winger Lloyd Isgrove, who spent time on loan at Wednesday back in 2015 before two spells with their South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

A section of Bolton’s retained list statement read: “All those leaving this summer do so with the thanks and best wishes for the future of everyone connected with Wanderers.”

Lee was a fan favourite during his time at Hillsborough. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images