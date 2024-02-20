Former Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Hull City boss 'interested' in shock return to management
The 63-year-old has been away from the dugout since he was relieved of his duties at West Bromwich Albion in October 2022. He has been linked with the Republic of Ireland job but has fallen down the list of favourites for the role.
According to the Daily Mirror, he is intrigued by the possibility of taking charge of South Korea. He is said to be keen to move abroad for his next job and South Korea are currently in need of a new boss.
They recently opted to dismiss Jurgen Klinsmann after he failed to lead them to victory in the Asian Cup.
A source said to be close to Bruce told the Mirror: “Steve is aware of the interest from South Korea and it’s a position that definitely appeals to him. He is high on the list of a number of clubs in Saudi Arabia as well so he is assessing his options and will be having conversations over the coming weeks.
"Steve is keen to get back into management and sees managing overseas as a good next step in his career.”
Bruce boasts a wealth of experience, having first stepped into management in 1998 with Sheffield United. He later led their bitter rivals Sheffield Wednesday, as well as fellow Yorkshire clubs Huddersfield and Hull.