Former Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City defender Moses Odubajo is reportedly set to join Greek giants AEK Athens.

The 30-year-old left English football two years ago, swapping Queens Park Rangers for Greek Super League side Aris Thessaloniki. After 69 appearances for the club, it appears he may be seeking pastures new.

According to Football Insider, Oduabjo is set to join AEK Athens. One of Greece’s most successful clubs, AEK are the only outfit to have won all competitions organised by the Hellenic Football Federation.

Odubajo is a familiar face in Yorkshire, although experienced mixed fortunes in the county. He was a key figure for Hull in their promotion-winning 2015/16 campaign, although injury took away his chance to play a prominent role in the Premier League.

Moses Odubajo left Sheffield Wednesday in 2021. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

After a spell back at former club Brentford, Odubajo joined Wednesday in 2019 but struggled to hit the heights he previously had in an Owls shirt. He left Hillsborough at the end of the 2020/21 season, heading back to the capital to join QPR.