Former Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Brentford man 'set' for top flight switch

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 18th Jul 2024, 09:39 BST
Former Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City defender Moses Odubajo is reportedly set to join Greek giants AEK Athens.

The 30-year-old left English football two years ago, swapping Queens Park Rangers for Greek Super League side Aris Thessaloniki. After 69 appearances for the club, it appears he may be seeking pastures new.

According to Football Insider, Oduabjo is set to join AEK Athens. One of Greece’s most successful clubs, AEK are the only outfit to have won all competitions organised by the Hellenic Football Federation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Odubajo is a familiar face in Yorkshire, although experienced mixed fortunes in the county. He was a key figure for Hull in their promotion-winning 2015/16 campaign, although injury took away his chance to play a prominent role in the Premier League.

Moses Odubajo left Sheffield Wednesday in 2021. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty ImagesMoses Odubajo left Sheffield Wednesday in 2021. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Moses Odubajo left Sheffield Wednesday in 2021. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

After a spell back at former club Brentford, Odubajo joined Wednesday in 2019 but struggled to hit the heights he previously had in an Owls shirt. He left Hillsborough at the end of the 2020/21 season, heading back to the capital to join QPR.

The attack-minded full-back is the only Englishman in the Aris ranks, although among his teammates are former Brighton & Hove Albion defender Martin Montoya and ex-Manchester City prospect Manu Garcia.

Related topics:Moses OdubajoBrentfordQueens Park RangersEnglishman

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice