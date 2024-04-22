Former Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Rotherham United man now a free agent as York City confirm exit
The 38-year-old joined the Minstermen last summer, combining playing duties with a role as the club’s head of recruitment. However, York endured a frustrating 2023/24 campaign and finished 20th in the National League table.
With the club’s season now over, it has been confirmed that Stockdale will be moving on after just one season at the LNER Community Stadium. Matthew Lever, who had been serving as head of recruitment analysis and scouting organisation, has also left the club.
A statement issued by York read: “York City can confirm the departure of David Stockdale and Matthew Lever from their roles at the football club with immediate effect.
“York City places on record, despite it not working out in the end for all parties involved, its thanks to both staff members for their efforts during a difficult campaign and wishes them both well in their future endeavours.”
Stockdale has already hinted he does not want to hang up his gloves, posting on X, formerly Twitter, : “Well…. Anyone need a GK…..”
The stopper started his senior career with York, before going on to represent the likes of Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion. He has had a number of stints in Yorkshire, enjoying loan spells at Rotherham and Hull before joining Sheffield Wednesday on a permanent basis in 2022.
Born in Leeds, he has been linked with Leeds United on more than one occasion during his career but a move to Elland Road never materialised.
