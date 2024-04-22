The 38-year-old joined the Minstermen last summer, combining playing duties with a role as the club’s head of recruitment. However, York endured a frustrating 2023/24 campaign and finished 20th in the National League table.

With the club’s season now over, it has been confirmed that Stockdale will be moving on after just one season at the LNER Community Stadium. Matthew Lever, who had been serving as head of recruitment analysis and scouting organisation, has also left the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement issued by York read: “York City can confirm the departure of David Stockdale and Matthew Lever from their roles at the football club with immediate effect.

David Stockdale has left York City. Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

“York City places on record, despite it not working out in the end for all parties involved, its thanks to both staff members for their efforts during a difficult campaign and wishes them both well in their future endeavours.”

Stockdale has already hinted he does not want to hang up his gloves, posting on X, formerly Twitter, : “Well…. Anyone need a GK…..”

The stopper started his senior career with York, before going on to represent the likes of Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion. He has had a number of stints in Yorkshire, enjoying loan spells at Rotherham and Hull before joining Sheffield Wednesday on a permanent basis in 2022.