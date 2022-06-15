The Leeds-born keeper, 36 - who earned an England call-up in 2011 - started his professional career at York City and has also had loan spells at Rotherham United and Hull City.

Stockdale's former clubs also include Fulham, Leicester, Brighton and Birmingham and he heads to Hillsborough following two successful campaign at Wycombe.

He will officially join the Owls on July 1.

The Yorkshireman's arrival follows on from the capture of central defender Ben Heneghan.

Wednesday are also actively in the market for a number of other players.

They include Hull City forward Mallik Wilks, while Rotherham United’s Michael Smith is another target. But the Owls face stiff competition from the likes of Hull City and Cardiff City.

Former Rotherham captain Will Vaulks is another player they are keen on, alongside Newcastle United teenage midfielder Elliot Anderson.