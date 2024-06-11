Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder joins National League outfit York City

FORMER Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Alex Hunt has joined National League outfit York City on a permanent basis.

Hunt joins from League Two side Grimsby Town for an undisclosed fee after spending two months on loan with the Minstermen at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

The 24-year-old made his York debut in the game at Barnet in February and started the club’s final eight fixtures under Adam Hinshelwood as the Minstermen secured their safety.

Hunt leaves Blundell Park after playing 62 times for the Mariners, across two different spells in the National League and League Two.