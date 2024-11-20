Former Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Sheffield United man lands managerial role
The Pilgrims sealed promotion from the sixth tier last season but have found the transition to life in the fifth tier tough.
They are perilously placed in the relegation zone and recently parted ways with Ian Culverhouse in an attempt to arrest their troubles.
Coughlan has been unveiled as the successor and arrives with impressive pedigree, both as a player and a coach.
Before hanging up his boots, he enjoyed a long career and represented the likes of Wednesday and Rotherham. He also plied his trade with the likes of Burnley, Plymouth Argyle and Shrewsbury Town before the curtain came down.
As a manager, he has led Bristol Rovers, Mansfield Town and Newport County at senior level. He also made a return to Yorkshire in 2021 for a stint coaching Sheffield United’s under-23s.
Speaking to BBC Sport Lincolnshire, Coughlan said: “Every single one of us - players, fans, the lot - we all need to give that one percent extra to try and turn the tide in our favour.”
The new era will officially begin this weekend, when Boston host fellow strugglers Braintree Town.
