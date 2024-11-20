Former Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United defender Graham Coughlan has been appointed manager of National League strugglers Boston United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pilgrims sealed promotion from the sixth tier last season but have found the transition to life in the fifth tier tough.

They are perilously placed in the relegation zone and recently parted ways with Ian Culverhouse in an attempt to arrest their troubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coughlan has been unveiled as the successor and arrives with impressive pedigree, both as a player and a coach.

Graham Coughlan has secured a return to management. | Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Before hanging up his boots, he enjoyed a long career and represented the likes of Wednesday and Rotherham. He also plied his trade with the likes of Burnley, Plymouth Argyle and Shrewsbury Town before the curtain came down.

As a manager, he has led Bristol Rovers, Mansfield Town and Newport County at senior level. He also made a return to Yorkshire in 2021 for a stint coaching Sheffield United’s under-23s.

Speaking to BBC Sport Lincolnshire, Coughlan said: “Every single one of us - players, fans, the lot - we all need to give that one percent extra to try and turn the tide in our favour.”