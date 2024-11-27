Former Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has landed his first coaching role.

The 40-year-old made a surprise return to playing earlier this year, joining Crewe Alexandra on a short-term deal after a lengthy spell as a free agent.

However, he has now confirmed he has started his coaching journey by being appointed as head of goalkeeping at The New Saints.

In an Instagram post, the former Wednesday stalwart announced he has been working for the Welsh club since the beginning of November.

Keiren Westwood spent seven years at Sheffield Wednesday. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

He said: “I’m delighted to share that I have taken my first steps on my coaching journey by joining The New Saints as the head of goalkeeping.

“Since the start of November, I’ve been enjoying every moment of this role. Passing on my knowledge and experience to our talented ‘keepers has been incredibly fulfilling.

“A huge thank you to the manager and all the staff for their amazing support. I’m truly grateful for this opportunity to be part of the team and to gain experience coaching in the Europa Conference League. Here’s to new beginnings and exciting challenges ahead.”

Westwood started his playing career at Manchester City, later going on to enjoy spells as the first-choice goalkeeper at Carlisle United and Coventry City.

A move to Sunderland followed but opportunities were limited and he joined Sheffield Wednesday in 2014.