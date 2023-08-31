Former Sheffield Wednesday, West Brom and Doncaster Rovers boss made shock favourite for National League job
The Minstermen are being led on an interim basis by Tony McMahon, having recently parted ways with Michael Morton.
Morton’s exit came after he failed to lead York to a win in any of their opening six league games.
There has been little in the way of speculation regarding his successor, but the favourite to take over in the BetVictor odds list is Moore.
The 49-year-old has been out of work since his sudden departure from Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the summer.
He had led the Owls to promotion from League One but his tenure came to an end before the current second tier campaign had started.
Moore is 4/7 to be York’s next permanent manager, ahead of ex-Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley at 5/2.
Neal Ardley is listed at 6/1, while Altrincham’s Phil Parkinson and Gateshead’s Mike Williamson are 12/1.
Outside contenders for the job include current caretaker McMahon at 25/1 and Jonathan Woodgate at 33/1.