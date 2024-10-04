Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Liam Shaw has joined League Two outfit Fleetwood Town following his Celtic exit.

Shaw, a product of the Owls youth system, made his first-team breakthrough at Hillsborough during the 2020/21 season.

He became a regular fixture in the senior side as Wednesday became embroiled in a Championship relegation battle behind closed doors.

Celtic came calling but over the course of three years at the club, Shaw was afforded just two senior outings for the Bhoys.

Liam Shaw looked to have a bright future when he made his first-team breakthrough at Sheffield Wednesday. | George Wood/Getty Images

He was loaned out to Motherwell, Morecambe and Wigan Athletic, but now has a permanent home.

Speaking to Fleetwood TV, Shaw said: “[I] just want to play as many games as I can and just get my fitness going, get my confidence going, just getting back to playing really and enjoying it.

“I’m a player who is going to give 100 per cent every game and try my best, and hopefully help the team to as many wins as we can and get as high in the table as we can.”