Former Stoke City, Bolton Wanderers and Oldham Athletic man becomes strong favourite for Rotherham United job

Warne won promotion to the Championship three times with Rotherham and was targeted by Derby with his backroom team of assistant head coach Richie Barker, first team coach Matt Hamshaw and first team goalkeeper coach Andy Warrington moving to Pride Park with him.

Holden is now 1/4 with the bookmakers to be appointed at the Millers, who are keen to have their new manager in place before this weekend’s home game with Wigan Athletic.

He was priced at 6/4 on Monday, representing a big shift in the betting markets.

HULL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 16: Dean Holden, Assistant Manager of Stoke City looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Stoke City at KCOM Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The 43-year-old made over 350 appearances during his playing career, representing the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Oldham Athletic, Peterborough United and Shrewsbury Town. He also had a short loan spell with the Millers in 2010.

Holden took up his first managerial position in November 2014 as he joined Oldham as first-team coach. He had a 41-game spell in charge at Bristol City between July 2020 and February 2021.

He won 18 games, drew five and lost the other 18. He was caretaker coach at Stoke City earlier this season, winning his only game in charge against Blackburn Rovers. He left the club as Alex Neil was appointed.