Former Stoke City, Bolton Wanderers and Oldham Athletic man becomes strong favourite for Rotherham United job
Dean Holden has become the strong favourite to be appointed at Rotherham United following the departure of Paul Warne last week.
Warne won promotion to the Championship three times with Rotherham and was targeted by Derby with his backroom team of assistant head coach Richie Barker, first team coach Matt Hamshaw and first team goalkeeper coach Andy Warrington moving to Pride Park with him.
Holden is now 1/4 with the bookmakers to be appointed at the Millers, who are keen to have their new manager in place before this weekend’s home game with Wigan Athletic.
He was priced at 6/4 on Monday, representing a big shift in the betting markets.
Most Popular
The 43-year-old made over 350 appearances during his playing career, representing the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Oldham Athletic, Peterborough United and Shrewsbury Town. He also had a short loan spell with the Millers in 2010.
Holden took up his first managerial position in November 2014 as he joined Oldham as first-team coach. He had a 41-game spell in charge at Bristol City between July 2020 and February 2021.
He won 18 games, drew five and lost the other 18. He was caretaker coach at Stoke City earlier this season, winning his only game in charge against Blackburn Rovers. He left the club as Alex Neil was appointed.
On the Millers’ search for a new manager, chairman Tony Stewart said last week: "We have been here before and know what we’re looking for. We probably want someone who is young and intelligent. But sometimes, you interview people and it’s contrary to what you say.”