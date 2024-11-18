Former Sunderland and West Ham United boss makes Sheffield Wednesday job offer admission
Deepdale was where Moyes ended his playing career and started his managerial career, taking charge of the Lilywhites after five years in their defence.
His reputation for being an astute manager grew quickly and it was not long before Premier League clubs came calling. According to Moyes, the Owls were among them.
Speaking on PNE Pod, he said: “Sheffield Wednesday were a Premier League team, had asked me ‘would I take the job?’. Southampton had met me, Nottingham Forest.
“It sounds terrible, because it sounds like you’re going behind people’s back but I wasn’t, you know, and in the end I was really loyal (to Preston).
“Nottingham Forest flew me and met me in Nice to become the manager of Nottingham Forest at the time.
“So I was getting lots of opportunities to go into jobs. Probably the biggest one was when I was at North End where Sir Alex had asked me to become the number two at that time at Manchester United.”
Moyes did not end up assisting Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford but did succeed him as manager in 2013, leaving Everton to do so.
It did not prove to be the smooth transition fans had hoped for and Moyes was axed, going on to lead Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham United.
