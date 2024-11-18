David Moyes has claimed he turned down the opportunity to manage Sheffield Wednesday during his Preston North End reign.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deepdale was where Moyes ended his playing career and started his managerial career, taking charge of the Lilywhites after five years in their defence.

His reputation for being an astute manager grew quickly and it was not long before Premier League clubs came calling. According to Moyes, the Owls were among them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on PNE Pod, he said: “Sheffield Wednesday were a Premier League team, had asked me ‘would I take the job?’. Southampton had met me, Nottingham Forest.

“It sounds terrible, because it sounds like you’re going behind people’s back but I wasn’t, you know, and in the end I was really loyal (to Preston).

David Moyes has claimed he was once offered the role of Sheffield Wednesday manager. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

“Nottingham Forest flew me and met me in Nice to become the manager of Nottingham Forest at the time.

“So I was getting lots of opportunities to go into jobs. Probably the biggest one was when I was at North End where Sir Alex had asked me to become the number two at that time at Manchester United.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moyes did not end up assisting Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford but did succeed him as manager in 2013, leaving Everton to do so.