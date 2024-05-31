Former West Ham midfielder on the reasons why he could not turn down move to Rotherham United from League One rivals

NO club across the land - let alone in Yorkshire - has been busier in the close season so far than Rotherham United.

The sixth signing of a hectic May came in the shape of midfielder Joe Powell this week and the club’s spate of business - including some head-turning acquisitions at League One level - played a part in the Londoner being the latest to sign on.

Powell, 25, has penned a two-year deal after turning down fresh terms at Burton Albion and is confident that Rotherham will be a place to be in 2024-25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Powell’s arrival follows on from the capture of Portsmouth duo Josh Rafferty and Sean Raggett - fresh from promotion to the Championship with Pompey - Jonson Clarke-Harris, Reece James and Shaun McWilliams.

Latest Rotherham United signing Joe Powell. Picture courtesy of RUFC.

On whether the frenetic amount of activity proved a persuasive factor in joining, he said: “I think so. I mentioned that it’s important when you see signings going in that they are also very good signings. It shows the ambition that the club have for next season and in the future.

"When you see those signings coming in early doors, it adds to the feel that you want to be at that place.”

The club’s recent track record of promotions at this level also played a significant part in the decision of Powell, a West Ham academy product.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The presence of a proven promotion winner in manager Steve Evans added to the package.

Powell continued: “I think the biggest part of it was that the club have been at a very good level in the past and the ambition is to go back up. It’s a big club and a nice step for me.

"It speaks for itself about the stature of the club and what it is capable of achieving. But he (Evans) also did sell it very well on top of the stuff I’d seen previously.

"Everybody I have spoken to has said that if you work hard for him (Evans), he’ll do absolutely anything for you, so that was pretty much all I needed to hear. He’s done very well at previous clubs and even at Rotherham in the past. It was a no-brainer, really."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On what the Millers are getting in him, he added: “I am an attacking number eight, who is box-to-box, who works as hard as I can for the team, fans and club.